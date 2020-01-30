Date set for 2020 Izzo Walk/Run/Roll

The inaugural 2019 Izzo Run/Walk was a huge success and this year is projected to be even bigger.

WLNS-TV 6 is pleased to partner with the Izzo Legacy Foundation again for the April 18, 2020 event that steps off outside the Breslin Center.

Registration for the 2nd annual Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll is now open.

Want to get in on the fun? To register, visit IzzoRace.com.

“All of us at WLNS are proud to be the media partner again for the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll. Each and every day we take our commitment to Mid-Michigan seriously and being able to work with Izzo Legacy Foundation, Playmakers, Auto-Owners, Michigan State University and all the other partners on this event in 2020 is something we feel will be very beneficial to this community. We can’t wait to build on the success of this past year’s event that helped so many local and regional charities.” Scot Chastain – VP General Manager WLNS-TV

The 2019 inaugural event was the second largest 5K in the Lansing area with close to 3500 participants.

The 2020 event is expected to be even larger and will continue to start by the Hall of History at Breslin Student Events Center and finish outside of Spartan Stadium.

Participants will once again enter the stadium for a victory lap around the field.

The 2020 event will precede the MSU Spring Football game.

An exciting addition in 2020 is a new 5K Roll event which encourages athletes with physical disabilities to participate using hand-cycles, wheelchairs, and walking-assistive devices.

Each 5K participant will have the option to receive a commemorative event medal and Nike t-shirt.

6 News will be here for you leading up to the event with online training tips and information regarding race day.

Visit www.IzzoRace.com for more information and to register.