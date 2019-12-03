Day of Giving: Seniors and hunger

It is estimated that 1 in 12 seniors in the United States struggles with food insecurity.

Many of those seniors are making tough decisions between buying lifesaving medicine or buying food.

In mid-Michigan volunteers for the program Meals on Wheels deliver about 1200 meals each day to seniors in need of nutritious meals.

In the video above, 6 News reporter Kiara Hay takes us inside the program and introduces you to some of the people who rely on the meal delivery service to have access to healthy food.

You can help fight hunger in our area this Friday during the 12th annual WLNS-TV 6 “Day of Giving” events in Lansing and Jackson.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. you can bring your cash or non-perishable food donations to the WLNS-TV 6 studios in Lansing or Consumers Energy in downtown Jackson.

Your donations will help the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank to fight hunger in our neighborhoods.

Stop in with your donations and say “hello” to your friends from 6 News during “Day of Giving” this Friday!