Day of Giving: Stretching $10 in the fight against hunger

There is a lot of need in the fight against hunger in the Greater Lansing area.

Thankfully, thousands of generous people donate money and/or non-perishable food items, but the Greater Lansing Food Bank has challenged 6 News This Morning anchor Jorma Duran to see how far he can get $10 to go at a grocery store, and what they can do with just $10.

Jorma was thinking about items that are filling and cheap, and so he got a 2-pound bag of rice and added a 2-pound bag of pinto beans, both costing a little more than $2 each. He then grabbed a total of 6 Mac n’ Cheese bowls that are 2 for a $1. After adding a $1 can of baked beans, getting to between $7 and $8, he bought one tomato and one chicken noodle soup for a buck each and decided to head to the cashier.

The total came to $9.78. Now, it’s time to take the food to the Greater Lansing Food Bank to see how they can maximize $10 dollars.

Check out the video above to see how the Food Bank was able to stretch $10. The difference will surprise you.