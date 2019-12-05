Day of Giving: Stretching $10 in the fight against hunger

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

There is a lot of need in the fight against hunger in the Greater Lansing area.

Thankfully, thousands of generous people donate money and/or non-perishable food items, but the Greater Lansing Food Bank has challenged 6 News This Morning anchor Jorma Duran to see how far he can get $10 to go at a grocery store, and what they can do with just $10.

Jorma was thinking about items that are filling and cheap, and so he got a 2-pound bag of rice and added a 2-pound bag of pinto beans, both costing a little more than $2 each. He then grabbed a total of 6 Mac n’ Cheese bowls that are 2 for a $1. After adding a $1 can of baked beans, getting to between $7 and $8, he bought one tomato and one chicken noodle soup for a buck each and decided to head to the cashier.

The total came to $9.78. Now, it’s time to take the food to the Greater Lansing Food Bank to see how they can maximize $10 dollars.

Check out the video above to see how the Food Bank was able to stretch $10. The difference will surprise you.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar