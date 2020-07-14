Daycare staffer in Lansing tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A staff member at a Lansing daycare has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, officials at Childtime Learning Center on Jerome Steet near Sparrow Hospital confirm that they are working with the Ingham County Health Department and the building is closed until July 20.

The worker will not return until completing quarantine and getting a medical clearance.

The building is being professionally sanitized.

When the building reopens staff and children will continue to be screened upon arrival for symptoms, with temperatures taken.

Wellness checks will also be conducted throughout the day. All school parents now stay in common areas rather than entering classrooms.