DUPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — On Nov. 1, at 8:25 p.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a deadly vehicle crash on Shepardsville Rd. North of Maple Rapids Rd. in Duplain Township.

68-year-old Gary Taylor of St Johns Mich. was the driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elsie Fire and Rescue, Clinton Area Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch.