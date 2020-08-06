Dearborn Police respond to armed robbery suspect at Ford plant

Dearborn, Mich. (WLNS) – Dearborn Police are in the area of Schaefer and Butler searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Officials are asking citizens to avoid the area as they conduct a search of the immediate vicinity.

“We have locked down all Ford buildings at the Rouge site to keep our workforce safe after Dearborn Police notified us they are searching for an armed and dangerous individual on AK Steel property. The AK Steel property is located inside the gates at the Rouge site, but is not a Ford facility,” Ford spokesperson said in a statement.