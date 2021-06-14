Debate at MSU continues over diversity, rock painting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- On June 5th, the Michigan State University Black Student Alliance (@msu_bsa) posted on Instagram a picture of The Rock at MSU, with a message touting “Boycott Your DEI Training”.

According to the MSU BSA, this is the fifth time that the rock has been “defaced”. For the past few years, DEI training has been a source of contention on MSU’s campus. DEI stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and the training has been mandated at MSU since 2019.

A group has come forward claiming responsibility for the call for boycotting being spray-painted on The Rock, but the one leading is Helen Wilson.

In her statement, she expresses her intentions on painting the message on The Rock,

We will continue to paint the rock and spread our message until The University removes its mandate on the training. In the intervening time, we encourage students and faculty to boycott their training, especially those who have already enrolled in their courses. For those who are unable to enroll because of this training, we encourage you to use this time in an internship or other career development activity. By boycotting the training, we hope to send a message to our administrators that counterproductive and regressive ideology has no home at MSU, or any institute of higher learning.” Helen Wilson

Wilson has stated that she is not communicating solely for herself, but rather “a large contingent of university students, faculty, and staff”.

In response to the boycotting message, MSU BSA responded by painting the rock with a message over a rainbow: You Can’t Erase Us! The Black Student Alliance has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday, June 23rd at 5:00 p.m. The conference will start as a walk from The Rock to Hannah Administration, where the conference will begin.