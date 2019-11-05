December dates set for 40th annual Marshall historic homes candlelight walk

MARSHALL, Mich. (WLNS) – A guided tour of five historic Michigan homes decorated for Christmas is set for early December.
The Marshall Historical Society’s 40th annual Candlelight Walk will be on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th. The walks begin with a reception and only 500 non-refundable tickets are sold.
The walks are at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. on both days and the 4:30 p.m. Saturday walk is already sold out. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled tour time.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Marshall Historical Society’s website or by calling (269) 781 – 8544.
