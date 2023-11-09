EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State women’s basketball team officially began the Robyn Fralick era on Wednesday.

The Spartans welcomed Oakland to the Breslin Center a picked up the Okemos alum’s first win as head coach with an 87-62 victory.

There are eight returning players from last year’s roster, and one is junior point guard DeeDee Hagemann, who scored a career-high 23 points in the win over the Golden Grizzlies.

Hagemann shot 8-10 from the floor and showed the type of efficiency Fralick is looking for this season.

“We talk to her a lot about, ‘if you can become a consistent shooter, now you’re really hard to guard. Right? Now you’re really hard to guard in space, now you’re really hard to guard off a ball scree,'” Fralick said. “A big part of her efficiency is she takes good shots.”

Hagemann said, “If I am consistent on the three-point then it’s going to be very hard to guard me. So just taking that in and actually trusting her and working on my three, and obviously that showed (Wednesday).”