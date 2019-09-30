Deer season draws near for bow hunters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Archers will be heading into Michigan’s autumn woods for the start of deer season around the state on Tuesday, October 1st.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources urges hunters to check the 2019 Hunting Digest for the latest regulations in their area before pulling back that first arrow.
Baiting deer or elk is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula as well as the core Chronic Wasting Disease area in the Upper Peninsula.
Hunters in Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties are encouraged to take their deer to a DNR check station for bovine tuberculosis testing.
Additionally, some new antler point restrictions in the state include Ionia, Mecosta and Montcalm counties.
Save 40% with discounted private-land antlerless deer licenses which allow users to take anterless deer in the CWD management zone during the archery season. The discounted licenses expire on November 3rd.
Anyone purchasing deer licenses online can expect their kill tags to arrive in the mail within seven to 10 business days.
