Defendant moved to circuit court in Jackson bank robbery trial

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — One Jackson man was sent to trial at Circuit Court by District Court Judge Daniel Goostrey on the charge of bank robbery.

Jermaine Jones is linked to a robbery at a Flagstar Bank in Jackson that occurred on Sept. 4, 2021. More than $6,500 was stolen from the bank.

Jones turned himself into the Jackson County Jail at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 after a felony arrest warrant was issued for the 49-year-old man.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka, a pretrial date will be scheduled soon before Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain. 

The maximum penalty for bank robbery is life imprisonment in the Department of Corrections.

