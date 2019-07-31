Defendant pleads guilty in sex abuse conspiracy ring

A new batch of electric scooters is set to hit our local streets.

The company "Gotcha" will soon put them out in Lansing, East Lansing, and on the Campus of Michigan State University.

The city of East Lansing says "Gotcha" scooters applied for a license back in the spring.

They will follow similar rules "Bird" and "Lime" followed when they were in town, but there is one big change.

There will be certain hubs around the city users must drop their scooters off at, that just can't be left anywhere and if you do you could be fined.

The 'Gotcha' app offers a new service that shows how many scooters are being used around you, to help limit crowding.

"The safety is the number one thing. Making sure sidewalks are not being overcrowded or the streets and bike lanes.

Just making sure all different modes of transportation are able to work together." said Nicole Bartell, Assistant to the City Manager.

The city says it will take another look at the rules in a few months, after the scooters hit the streets.

As for 'Bird' and 'Lime' scooters they decided not to renew their contracts with the city.