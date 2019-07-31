LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Women pleads guilty to two felonies for her role in a conspiracy ring that plotted to kidnap, sexually assault and kill young children.
Jayme LaPoint, 20, of Athens pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one felony count of conspiracy to commit first degree criminal sexual conduct. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
In May 2018, the Michigan State Police received a complaint from a witness that claimed LaPoint’s co-defendants, 33-year-old Matthew Toole and 33-year-old Talia Furman, both of Battle Creek, had Child Sexually Abusive Material on their phones and had plans to abuse and murder a young girl.
An investigation found that Furman and LaPoint’s live-in boyfriend, David Bailey shared plans to abuse and kill a young girl. Evidence from the couple’s home revealed both Bailey and LaPoint had engaged in these conspiracies with Toole and Furman. The four met at Bailey’s home and laid out the plot to kidnap a child from the county fair to rape and then murder.
LaPoint’s plea follows Furman’s and Bailey’s guilty pleas late last month. Toole’s trial begins in September.
Furman and Bailey will be sentenced next month while LaPoint will be sentenced in September.
Defendant pleads guilty in sex abuse conspiracy ring
