Delhi Township announces changes to 2021 sidewalk maintenance program

Delhi Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Delhi Township today announced changes to its 2021 sidewalk maintenance program.

Typically, sidewalk maintenance is the adjacent property owner’s responsibility, including repairs and replacement as necessary.

This year, the program will be opt-in and voluntary, and the Township will split the cost with homeowners.

“Maintaining sidewalks in our community is part of making Delhi Township a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Township Manager Tracy Miller in a press release.

“We know last year was challenging for so many of our residents, which is why we are making this year’s program voluntary and working with homeowners to split the cost.”

Residents who want to take part in the opt-in program can fill out the form available on the township’s website and return it by May 1.

The form can be submitted by email, mailed to the Township or dropped off at our secure drop box outside Township Hall. It can also be completed online.

“The Township allocated funding specifically for this program and those funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis,” Miller said. “We encourage homeowners interested in splitting the tab with the Township for sidewalk repairs to return their form as soon as possible to take advantage of this program.”

Work will be completed this summer and the Township will work with homeowners to minimize disruptions. Residents who have questions about the program should contact the Township at DelhiSidewalkProgram@delhitownship.com or (517) 699-3866.

Learn more at delhitownship.com/382/2021-Sidewalk-Maintenance-Program.