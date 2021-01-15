Delhi Township Clerk announces clean audit of Nov. 3 election

Delhi Township, Mich. (WLNS )– Delhi Township Clerk Evan Hope announced the township received a clean audit of its Nov. 3 election.

The independent audit, conducted by the Ingham County Clerks’ Office, included matching the number of ballots to the poll book voter count, ensuring physical voter applications match the number of cast ballots, and appointing a balance of Republican and Democratic poll workers.

In Delhi Township, the hand count for the U.S. Senate race perfectly matched Election Day results from the tabulators for both precinct and absentee ballots.