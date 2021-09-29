Delhi Township DDA unveils electric vehicle fast charging stations to community

FILE – The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops Feb. 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colo. Tesla’s quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer’s ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers. The financial milestone announced Monday, July 26, 2021 extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Delhi Township Downtown Development Authority today revealed public electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations at a community ribbon-cutting event.

The EV fast charging stations are the result of the DDA’s exclusive clean energy partnership with Consumers Energy and Future Energy.

“We are truly excited to introduce these electric vehicle fast charging stations as we create new avenues to promote clean energy in our community and help serve growing demand for electric vehicles. Our fast charging stations will also provide an economic boost from EV drivers who might stop in town to shop or grab lunch or dinner. We are also proud to work with our partners to bring this project to life as part of making Delhi Township a great place to live, work and raise a family.” Howard Haas, Delhi Township DDA executive director

The EV fast charging stations will be located at 2074 Aurelius Road adjacent to Delhi Township Hall.

The chargers are open for the public to utilize and were paid for with Delhi Township DDA funds.

“Consumers Energy is committed to powering the network of fast charging locations that make EV travel convenient and practical across Michigan. This fast charging location in Ingham County’s fastest-growing community is one of 30 that Consumers Energy has supported, leading the way for Michigan’s EV transformation.” Jeff Myrom, Consumers Energy’s director of EV programs

At the event, State Representative, Kara Hope, demonstrated how the charging stations work by using her own electric vehicle.

“I applaud the Delhi Township DDA for demonstrating leadership in clean energy through this unique project that will serve our community for years to come,” Hope said. “Delhi Township is officially ready for the future as EVs continue to grow in popularity across Greater Lansing and our state.”