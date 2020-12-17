Delhi Township installs sledding hill lights at John Taylor Memorial Park

HOLT, Mich. – With sledding season fast approaching, Delhi Township has just installed safety lights at John Taylor Memorial Park. The project, part of the township’s 2018 parks millage, underscores the township’s continued commitment to safe, family friendly recreational opportunities.

“As we anxiously await the snow to fly, we are excited to announce this project, which will help ensure the safety of our entire community at our sledding hill, regardless what time of day they choose to enjoy this popular local activity,” said Mark Jenks, Delhi Township Parks and Recreation Director. “We again thank our community for its generosity in passing our recreation millage, which continues to fund critical improvements that make Delhi Township a destination for recreation enthusiasts in our community and beyond.”

In 2018, Delhi Township’s trails and recreation proposal passed for four years with a rate of 1 mill and provides funds for restoring, operating, maintaining, acquiring, constructing and equipping parks, trails and recreation facilities.