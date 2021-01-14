Delhi Township unveils video for new Esker Landing Park

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Delhi Township today unveiled a video highlighting Esker Landing Park, the latest addition to the township’s expansive family of parks.

The 15-acre park is located just east of the roundabout at Cedar and Holbrook streets, and provides access to Cedar Lake. The park features a kayak and canoe launch and a fishing dock.

“Our new video provides viewers with a bird’s-eye view of Esker Landing Park, the latest example of our continued commitment to providing high-quality natural amenities and parks for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Mark Jenks, Delhi Township Parks & Recreation Department Director. “During these challenging times, it’s more important than ever we give residents and visitors something to look forward to, and our video provides a sneak peek at this new, unique gem in our family of parks.”

Esker Landing Park was made possible by a land swap between the Delhi Township Downtown Development Authority and DTN Management that provided access to Cedar Lake for building the canoe and kayak launch and fishing dock.

Development of the park was funded by a $300,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and a $180,000 contribution from the Parks Fund made possible by the township’s parks, trails and recreation millage, which was approved by voters in 2018. The Delhi Township DDA provided the remaining funding for the $1.18 million project.