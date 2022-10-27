DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Voters in Delhi Township have two millage renewals to decide upon on Nov. 8 involving first responders and recreation.

On election day, Delhi voters will decide if funding will be allocated towards its fire department and improving local trails and parks.

The first proposal would repair and update fire safety and equipment. The Delhi Fire Department says it has noticed the demand for emergency response increase in recent years.

The renewal would help repair the fire department’s aging emergency response equipment, some of which are over 20 years old.

“We have a fleet of trucks right now where our oldest is a 2003 ladder truck,” Brian Ball, Delhi Fire Department Chief. “Those firetrucks are run to their limit every time they go out.”

Firefighters say the renewal will also allow them to respond quicker to higher call volumes and allow community members to feel more protected.

The second proposal will help refurbish local trails along with parks and recreation facilities.

Delhi Township has eight parks that cover nearly 100 acres.

Officials say these improvements will allow parks and trails to continue providing safe recreational areas for seniors, families, and kids.

The renewals have not been updated since 2018, and if voters say yes, they would be put into action over the course of six years.