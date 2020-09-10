Delta eliminates change fees permanently

FIE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo a ramp worker guides a Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta Air Lines says it earned $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter by operating more flights and filling a higher percentage of seats. The financial results beat Wall Street expectations. Delta and other U.S. airlines are enjoying a prolonged period of profitability thanks to steadily rising demand for travel. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Delta Airlines announced today they’re eliminating change fees permanently after the 2020 year.

The change applies to tickets purchased for travel within the U.S. with the exception of basic economy will no longer have any change fees.

Delta also released details of what they’re doing to keep its facilities clean during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch that video here.

Delta reported all aircraft are ventilated as often as every two minutes with outside air, as well as air that is recirculated through industrial-grade HEPA filters. These filters extract more than 99.99 percent of particles, including viruses, and filters are replaced twice as often as recommended, according to Delta.



A recent study conducted in partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology measured the number and concentration of fine particles in the air across a variety of locations in July 2020, including on board Delta aircraft at altitude and in other indoor spaces; the data showed that the air in flight is many times cleaner than the air sampled in other indoor locations, like restaurants, homes and grocery stores.



On the ground, you can also breathe easy with systems in place to filter and pump outside air into our jetbridges and parked aircraft during boarding and deplaning. By mid-September, more than 600 gates at 31 airports will get upgraded systems, replacing current filters with LEED Platinum MERV14 filters that will result in a more than 40-point reduction in air particles and cleaner air in those spaces.