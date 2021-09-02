Delta GM Plant down for two more weeks, part shortages

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors’ first-quarter net income surged to $2.98 billion, reported Wednesday, May 6, 2021, as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices overcame production cuts brought on by the global shortage of computer chips. The big profit increase was 12 times larger than the same period last year, when the start of the coronavirus pandemic forced automakers to shutter factories, limiting GM’s net income to $247 million. (General Motors via AP)

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant will remain closed for an additional two weeks.

The following is a statement from GM regarding the delays in reopening:

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID 19-related restrictions.

During the downtime, we will repair and ship unfinished vehicles from many impacted plants, including Lansing Delta Township, Fort Wayne and Silao, to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products.

Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”

Production is expected to resume during the week of Sept. 20.

The Lansing Delta Township builds both the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.