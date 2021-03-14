Delta Townships Restaurant Week Will Help Small Businesses

Delta Township is hosting their first Restaurant Week starting tomorrow, March 15th to March 22nd. The event will help small businesses that have faced financial hardship due to the pandemic.

“It’s the sense of being appreciated,” said Rusty Mug Bar and Grill owner, Jefferey Oade.

His restaurant is one of many participating in this week’s event.



“Just hopefully to see some more faces from the community help support the restaurants and local businesses in Delta Township,” said Oade

Oade says Rusty Mug Bar and Grill lost $12 thousand dollars every month he was closed due to the pandemic.

Although indoor dining capacity has increased, Oade says business is still not the same but he’ll take what he can get.

“We rely on day to day business to help get us through and to support our families,” he said. “So at this point, it’s enough to cover our bills until we can get to normal business hours, and capacity, to where we can start making money to try to recoup some of that money [lost].”



Delta Townships Restaurant Week will have a theme each day. From Mexican, to soul food, to seafood and more.

It’s a small feeling of normalcy, and a big help to business owners like Oade.



” It would be good for the customers to come out and to get some fresh air so to speak and to get involved more in the community. And see that things are almost starting to get back to normal. “

You can find a list of the restaurants participating in Delta Township’s Restaurant Week in the Scene On 6 section of our website.