Democratic candidates meet for last debate before Iowa caucuses

After much of the first hour of the seventh Democratic debate was dominated by foreign policy questions amid U.S. tensions with Iran, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders finally got a chance to talk about what seemed to be a brewing feud between them. On Monday, Warren said that Sanders had told her he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency. Sanders vehemently denied ever making the statement.



Standing on the debate stage, Sanders reiterated his denial: “As a matter of fact, I didn’t say it,” he said. He added that he had even deferred to Warren in 2015, in case she wanted to run, and he recalled that Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, had won 3 million more votes than Donald Trump. How could anybody believe a woman can’t win the presidency, Sanders asked.

He also vowed, “I will make sure they do everything they can to make sure they can defeat the most dangerous president in history.”

Warren was asked what her response was when she was told a woman couldn’t win. “I disagreed,” she said, adding that “Bernie is my friend and I’m not here to fight with Bernie.” She said it was time to take the question about whether a woman could be president take on President Trump, and pointed out that on the debate stage, the women on the stage had a better record of winning.

“The men on this stage collectively have lost 10 elections,” Warren said. “The women on this stage haven’t lost any.”

Tuesday’s debate stage is the smallest yet, with only six candidates meeting the qualifications: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

