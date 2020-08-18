Democratic National Convention rolls into second night

Watch the livestream below beginning at 9 p.m.:
The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night and continues through Thursday with keynote speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET each night.
Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president on Thursday night and Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for vice president on Wednesday.
Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton are among those speaking Tuesday.
Here is the complete list of Tuesday’s scheduled speakers:
- Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former second lady Jill Biden