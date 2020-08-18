Democratic National Convention rolls into second night

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Jill Biden is a prankster. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Watch the livestream below beginning at 9 p.m.:

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night and continues through Thursday with keynote speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET each night.

Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president on Thursday night and Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton are among those speaking Tuesday.

Here is the complete list of Tuesday’s scheduled speakers: