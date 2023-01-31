LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Legislative Republicans are anxious to give taxpayers more of their money by lowering the income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05% because the state surplus is so high.

But Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her legislative leaders are looking at spending part of the surplus on economic development and other programs and if the surplus gets low enough, the automatic income tax trigger will not be pulled, and there will be no income tax rate cut.

“There are a lot of things that will go into determining whether or not it’s even something that might happen,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I do think we’re analyzing it. We’ll take a look but long the books is step one.”

Republican state senator Ed McBroom asked Democrats if they wanted to tax rate cut to happen. He even advised his Democrat counterparts to “confront” the tax cut.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate has not given his stance on the matter yet.

“I think that is something we’re going to have to take a look at,” Tate said.

Senate Democratic leader Winnie Brinks hasn’t expressed her thoughts either.

Senate and House GOP leaders will blast the governor and Democrats if the rollback is blocked, then Democrats have to explain to the taxpayers why they are not getting the tax relief.