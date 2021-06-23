Dems introduce “anti-lynching” bill in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new “anti-lynching” bill in Lansing would take aim at mob violence and intimidation using nooses.

It was introduced by a group of Democrats on Tuesday. House Bill 5085 would define “lynching” as “an act of violence by a mob against an individual that results in the death of an individual.” It would also define a “mob” as a group of at least two people defying the law and acting in a violent or disorderly manner.

If a mob takes part in a lynching, as defined above, every person in that mob who takes part would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.. Aiding or abetting a lynching would carry the same penalty.

In addition, the bill takes aim at the use of nooses as an intimidation tool. Hanging one on private property, school grounds, a college campus, a public park, or place of employment to intimidate or terrorize someone would be a misdemeanor.

A first offense could result in a fine of $5,000 and up to a year in jail. A second offense could also result in a year behind bars, but the fine could be as high as $15,000.

Click here to read the text of the bill. It has been referred to the State House Committee on Judiciary.