Department cutbacks coming to Jackson County to balance budget

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Faced with a 3-million-dollar budget cut, Jackson County residents will pay the price in various ways. Among them, three fewer deputies to patrol the streets, or watch prisoners. In these tight budget times, no department will be spared.

“We are going to have about six to eight percent of cuts across the county, or revenue enhancements,” said Jackson County Board Chairman, Steve Shotwell Jr.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will see a little more than $130,000 in cutbacks. However, the Commissioners Board says that many of the job cuts were already vacant.

“We’re hoping that that impact will be low because we have made some part time concessions for people, and we are willing to do what we can to save the money, and not impact where we are at,” said Shotwell Jr.

The board says layoffs will take place at the county jail because there are fewer court cases happening. Services at the health department will also be reduced. However, Veterans’ Affairs are one area that will not be affected.

“We worked with them to make sure that we keep them stable, and whole as we go through this crisis time, and make sure that the services are being provided,” said Shotwell Jr.

The board also decided that there will be no wage cuts.

“We were able to work with our unions, and come to a deal where they were able to put everything off one year, so 2021 will be a negotiating year.”

The final budget is set to be voted on at the October 20th meeting.