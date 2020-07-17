Department of Civil Rights cautions businesses to comply with disability laws when enforcing face masks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights today cautioned Michigan businesses and other public accommodations to make sure they follow state and federal law when enforcing rules on wearing a mask or face covering in their facilities.

“It is important to remember that along with Executive Orders and specific store policies, businesses and other public spaces must continue to follow the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Michigan’s Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act (PWDCRA) during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Engelman, Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. “We must ensure that people with disabilities are able to access the same goods and services that we all enjoy.”

Executive Order No. 2020-153 mandates businesses:

Post notice of the requirement to wear a face-covering where all can see;

Enforce this face-covering requirement; and

Provide for exceptions, including the exception for those who cannot medically tolerate wearing one.

May not assume that an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering, though they may accept a customer’s verbal representation to that effect.

With or without a mandate, a business must make choices about how to implement its ‘no mask, no service’ policy. It must enforce the policy for everyone, while also remaining in compliance with the ADA and PWDCRA. It can do so by doing one of three things: