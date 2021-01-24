Department of Natural Resources seeks feedback for Michigan land strategy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Department of Natural Resources is seeking help from residents and tourists to determine a new public lands strategy.

The State of Michigan has 4.6 million acres of forests, parks, trails, wildlife area and other public lands that the DNR is trying to manage. Land strategy was created in 2013 to create a framework to manage and conserve public lands.

The DNR says its goal is to ensure the land is best used for everybody — both Michigan residents and visitors.

Feedback can be sent here until February 12th. The final land strategy will get submitted to the state Legislature by July 1.