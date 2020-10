DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HOLDING ONLINE JOB FAIR

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – OFFICIALS WITH THE MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE LOOKING TO HIRE MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE TODAY DURING AN ONLINE CAREER FAIR THAT WILL HELP FILL A NUMBER OF SEASONAL AND PERMANENT POSITIONS.

M-DOT IS PARTNERING WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR TO GIVE CANDIDATES THE OPPORTUNITY TO INTERACT WITH CURRENT STAFF AND ASK QUESTIONS.

THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY IN NEED OF MORE WINTER MAINTENANCE WORKERS IN ALL REGIONS OF THE STATE.

THE ONLINE JOB FAIR IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 6:30 P.M. ON BRAZEN.