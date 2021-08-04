Deputies and troopers help rescue injured hawk

This injured red-tailed hawk was rescued with help from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. Photo posted by ICSO

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement agents helped catch and rescue a red-tailed hawk that was injured in Ingham County.

The bird was hit by a van around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on US-127 near I-96. The bird was caught on the van, so the driver called the police to report it.

Deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police troopers were able to get the hawk into the hands of the wildlife experts at Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids. The bird had a broken wing and is now being treated by professionals.

Both the ICSO and Wildside posted photos on social media.

Ingham County deputies applauded the driver for stopping and calling the authorities.

According to the Audubon Society, red-tailed hawks are a common sight along roadways because there are plenty of high perches and prey is easy to spot. This puts them at risk for vehicle collisions.

If you find an injured red-tailed hawk, you can contact law enforcement or a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center.