OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman is dead following a Sunday shooting in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived outside a home at the 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. around 4:22 a.m., after getting a report of shots fired. A woman was found laying on the sidewalk in front of the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the name of the 22-year-old woman that died, but they did reveal that they believe the woman has ties to the Pontiac and Detroit areas.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

People with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.