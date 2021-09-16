Deputies needs help identifying two people possibly involved in shooting

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the two people shown in the photograph above.

ECSO said they are suspected to be involved in a shooting case.

They also shared this photograph of a car, but did not say how it was connected.

They did not have any other information to share at this time.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492.

ECSO did want to remind everyone that the people in the photo above are innocent until proven guilty.