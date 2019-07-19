Despite heat, officials telling people to avoid Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) – The National Weather Service is strongly advising people to stay out of Lake Michigan in western Michigan, despite the excessive heat.

The Weather Service says dangerous waves and currents are likely Friday from Ludington south to Saugatuck.

Despite the hot temperatures we strongly advise not going into the water at West Michigan beaches today, but if you do go in and get caught in a current far from shore, use the method #FlipFloatFollow to reach safety! #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/HUnqd9alQn — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) July 19, 2019

That stretch includes many state and local parks with access to Lake Michigan. There have been reports of waves as high as 4 to 5 feet in the Grand Haven area.

In South Haven, WOOD-TV reports that South Beach was closed after at least two rescues. A rope was thrown to a swimmer along a pier.

The Weather Service says on Twitter that people who insist on cooling off in the lake should know how to get out of a risky rip current.