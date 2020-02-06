Details rolling out on Whitmer’s proposed state budget

It’s time to get into the nitty-gritty details of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget for next year.

This morning State Budget Director Chris Kolb is outlining Whitmer’s Fiscal Year 2021 Executive Budget Recommendation to a joint session of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees.

Whitmer’s second budget appears to have a focus on education and skills training, families and public health, and protecting Michigan’s water.

The budget recommendation totals $61.9 billion, up 3.9% from the current fiscal year 2020 budget, and it includes a general fund total of $11 billion (up 5.8%) and a school aid fund total of $15.9 billion (up 4.9%).

The school aid fund includes a base funding increase of $150 to $225 per pupil, which equates to $8,336 per pupil for districts at the minimum and $8,679 per pupil for districts at the maximum, reducing the gap between the highest and lowest funded districts to $343 per pupil.

The budget also includes $86.5 million to double the number of physicians in rural and underserved areas by eliminating debt for medical residency programs.

Whitmer’s proposed budget also includes $15 million for the Pure Michigan program, with an invitation for the tourism industry to contribute additional funding to support the campaign.

