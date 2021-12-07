Detectives interview artist who may play a role in protecting Oxford shooter’s parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — On Monday, Dec. 6, Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives interviewed

a metro Detroit artist for approximately two hours to determine if he was involved in hiding James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley.

The 15-year-old is charged with several felonies including four counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. He also injured six other students and a teacher.

Andrzej Sikora was thoroughly questioned to determine if he helped the Crumbley’s stay in hiding from law enforcement after they were each charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The couple was arrested by Detroit Police on Saturday, Dec. 4, in a commercial building in the 1100

block of Bellevue near Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. The commercial space is linked to Sikora.

The parents were the primary focus of an intensive search Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday Dec. 4 by the Sheriff’s

Fugitive Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, FBI, Michigan State Police and the

Detroit Police Department.

When the couple did not turn themselves in, their attorneys said they would.

The conflict of interest for detectives is what Sikora did know and when did he know it.

Sikora said his client contacted the Sheriff’s Office and authorities in Detroit after the couple’s arrest early Saturday morning.

For the interview, Sikora was represented by his Bloomfield Hills attorney, Clarence Dass, who was present for the questioning.

Following the questioning, Sheriff’s Detectives conducted a search warrant at Sikora’s Troy home, taking possession of several digital devices for further investigation. The information will be presented to prosecutors to determine if charges are appropriate.

The Crumbley’s are being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 bond each and are

charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony. Ethan is being held without bond.