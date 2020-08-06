Detmer refuses to concede citing ballot issues

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Republican candidate for Michigan’s 8th District Congressional seat, Mike Detmer, is refusing to concede citing issues with the primary ballots.
Detmer was running against fellow Republicans: Paul Junge, Kristina Lyke and Alan Hoover.
Paul Junge took home 35.1% of the vote, Detmer with 28.6%, Lyke with 25.4% and Hoover with 10.9%.
Junge won both Oakland and Ingham County while Detmer won Livingston County.
In a Facebook post, he wrote:
It has come to light that there may possibility be some inconsistencies with the mail-in ballot count here in the 8th district and other districts in Michigan. Numerous candidates from across the state have refused to concede including myself and 2 of my primary opponents in the 8th until there is 100% clarity and confirmation of total vote integrity. IF you mailed in your ballot, please click the link below to verify that YOUR ballot was certified. If it has not been certified as recieved, please email me at detmerforcongress@gmail.comMike Detmer