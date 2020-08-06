Detmer refuses to concede citing ballot issues

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Republican candidate for Michigan’s 8th District Congressional seat, Mike Detmer, is refusing to concede citing issues with the primary ballots.

Detmer was running against fellow Republicans: Paul Junge, Kristina Lyke and Alan Hoover.

Paul Junge took home 35.1% of the vote, Detmer with 28.6%, Lyke with 25.4% and Hoover with 10.9%.

Junge won both Oakland and Ingham County while Detmer won Livingston County.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: