DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and reported “very mild” symptoms.

The 73-tear-old spiritual leader of 1.2 million Catholics in southeastern Michigan said on Twitter he was “fully vaccinated and boosted.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to offer my prayers for members of our community who have been affected by this virus — particularly those who have died, suffered serious illness, or lost loved ones,” Vigneron said.

“I pray also for healthcare workers who continue to tirelessly offer their compassionate service and healing to those who need it. We entrust them and our entire archdiocese into the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes, patroness of the sick,” he said.

The archdiocese in May 2021 ended its mask requirement for people who are vaccinated, but on March 3, it updated its COVID policies, saying it will “encourage masking and social distancing for those who are at risk.”