Detroit-area elected official sentenced in theft of campaign signs

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) – An elected official in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to community service after a school board candidate’s campaign signs were removed from yards.

Bloomfield Hills City Commissioner Stuart Sherr was accused of illegally removing the yard signs of Anjali Prasad, a former federal prosecutor who lost her local school board bid last fall.

Prasad said she lost about 90 signs before she went to police with home video of a theft. Sherr has said the signs were too close to curbs and a threat to public safety.

Bloomfield Hills City Manager David Hendrickson says he expects Sherr to step down from the commission after this fall’s election.

