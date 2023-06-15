PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman entered a no contest plea Wednesday to being charged with failure to stop at a crash, causing the death of Shelby Township man.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57 appeared in Oakland County Circuit Court for her alleged connection to the New Year’s Day hit-and-run that killed Michigan State University senior Ben Kable.

The 22-year-old was walking beside an Oakland Township road just before dawn. Police said Howson allegedly crashed into Kable.

Officials added that Kable was not supposed to be walking home at the times of the crash. Benjamin Kable’s unidentified Uber driver did not drop him off at home.

Officials say he was left to walk on a major road with “not much of a shoulder.”

Witness accounts said a white BMW hit Kable and didn’t stop.

Photo of Benjamin Kable.

He was home for the holidays from college.

Police say Howson fled the scene and then, two days later, went to Thailand in an attempt to avoid felony charges, as she is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Thailand.

Authorities in Thailand took her into custody and she was brought back to the U.S. in February then extradited to Michigan.

For context, a no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Howson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26 and faces up to five years in prison. She’s being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Prior to the crash, the 57-year-old had been working and living in the state with family for more than 20 years.