Detroit business school to reopen in 2022 as an HBCU

DETROIT (AP) — A business school in Detroit will be reopened as Michigan’s first and only historically Black college or university.

House bills signed this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will facilitate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

The Lewis College of Business operated in Detroit from 1939 until 2013 and originally received its Historically Black College and University designation in 1987. The Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design has requested HBCU recognition from the state. It is expected to open in 2022 on the campus of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

“This will give countless students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to follow in their parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps by attending an HBCU right here in the city of Detroit,” said Katrenia L. Camp, president of the Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “This is our opportunity to build pathways of opportunity for people to learn and live at their fullest potential.”

The House bills were sponsored by Rep. Joe Tate, a Detroit Democrat, and Rep. Pamela Hornberger, a Republican from Chesterfield Township.