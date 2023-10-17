LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unionized workers at three Detroit casinos began striking Tuesday after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract, CBS Detroit reports.

The union members at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood at Greektown voted to authorize a strike following their contract’s expiration.

Negotiations on a new contract started in September, but no agreements were reached. According to the Detroit Casino Council, workers are asking for increased wages, better retirement benefits and protections against the use of new technology.

The strike impacts around 3,700 workers — including dealers, cleaning staff and food and beverage workers. The council says it could affect $738,000 in city and state taxes and $3.4 million in casino operator revenues per day.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown released the following statement Tuesday in response to the strike:

“We are disappointed by the decision of the Detroit Casino Council as we have made generous, progressive settlement offers that position our team members and business for sustainable success. We will remain open for business to serve our customers and are committed to continued good-faith bargaining with the Detroit Casino Council to resolve the issues at hand as soon as possible.”