Detroit casinos made $113.82M last month

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Three Deroit casinos made $113.82 million dollars last month, $112.17 million in table games and slots and $1.65 million in retail sports revenue.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the August market shares were MGM with 47%, MotorCity with 32% and Greektown with 21%.

The three casinos’ August table games and slots revenue was 61.7% higher than revenue in August 2020.

Reopening in early August 2020 at 15% capacity, following a four and a half month closure due to COVID-19 concerns.

Year-to-date gaming revenue for table games and slots for the three casinos rose approximately 126% compared to the first eight months of 2020.

Monthly gaming revenue by property was higher than in August 2020 with MGM making $52.24 million, an 82.4% increase. MotorCity made $36.52 million, a 45.9% increase in revenue while Greektown made $23.41 million, a 49.2% increase.

The casinos paid $9.1 million in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan compared with $5.6 million ast year.

The casinos reported submitting $13.3 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit during August.

The casinos paid $62,371 in state taxes on retail sports betting. The casinos also reported submitting $76,231 in retail sports betting taxes to the City of Detroit.