Detroit casinos set to launch onsite sports gaming kiosks Wednesday

Just in time for college basketball tournament action, sports bettors will soon be able to place their wagers legally at three Detroit casinos.

Sports betting kiosks will go online at the commercial casinos at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday after the Michigan Gaming Control Board finalizes the applications on Tuesday.

The launch comes just a few months after lawmakers passed legislation that allowed sports wagering in Michigan.

“With just 11 weeks to prepare, MGCB staff worked hard to make the launch of onsite sports betting at the Detroit casinos possible by March Madness,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director.

The MGCB will not regulate onsite sports wagering at Michigan’s tribal casinos. The tribal casinos will announce their launch of onsite sports betting individually.

The rules governing online sports betting, online casino gaming and fantasy sports are still being finalized.

According to a release from the MGCB, the rules should be final by early 2021, and online and mobile sports betting and gaming can begin next year after proper licenses are issued to the Michigan tribes and the Detroit commercial casinos and the firms that assist with these activities.