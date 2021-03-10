Detroit councilman arraigned on misconduct in office charge

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. Before the coronavirus showed up, downtown Detroit was returning to its roots as a vibrant city center, motoring away from its past as the model of urban ruin. Now, with the coronavirus forcing many office workers to their homes in the suburbs, those who remain wonder if revitalization will ever return. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit city councilman has been arraigned on a misconduct in office charge.

The Detroit News reports that Gabe Leland appeared via livestream Tuesday in 36th District Court.

Court documents say the charge involves the alleged acceptance of “a campaign contribution of $7,500 in cash.”

A prosecutor said last year that the cash was to influence a vote on certain matters.

A federal grand jury indicted Leland in 2018 on corruption charges tied to $15,000 in bribes and free auto body work solicited and accepted from a business owner in return for help on a property issue.