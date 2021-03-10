Detroit councilman arraigned on misconduct in office charge

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit city councilman has been arraigned on a misconduct in office charge.
The Detroit News reports that Gabe Leland appeared via livestream Tuesday in 36th District Court.
Court documents say the charge involves the alleged acceptance of “a campaign contribution of $7,500 in cash.”
A prosecutor said last year that the cash was to influence a vote on certain matters.
A federal grand jury indicted Leland in 2018 on corruption charges tied to $15,000 in bribes and free auto body work solicited and accepted from a business owner in return for help on a property issue.