Detroit hosts the largest parade in the country

BURLINGTON, VT (WLNS) - Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboards, passed away on Wednesday night from complications related to cancer.

The snowboarding visionary was 65. Burton founded his namesake brand in a Vermont barn in 1977 at 23-years-old.

"He was the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we love," the company said.

Throughout the last decade, snowboarders have accounted for more than 25 percent of visitors to mountain resorts in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

More than 20 years after the company's founding, snowboarding debuted at the Winter Olympics, and Burton continues to host elite snowboarding championships.

Burton, which his wife Donna Carpenter has run as CEO since 2015, encouraged its employees to spend their Friday doing what its founder would've done -- snowboard, according to CNN.