Detroit hosts the largest parade in the country

The Frosty the Snowman balloon make its way down 16th Street in view of City Hall during the 93rd annual Thanksgiving day parade, Thursday Nov. 22, 2012, in Philadelphia .New York, Chicago, and Detroit are also among the cities hosting holiday parades. (AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek)

DETROIT (WLNS) – A holiday tradition that dates back to 1924 is heading back to Detroit’s historic Woodward Avenue.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade is one of the country’s largest parades, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of spectators line historic Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning to watch the larger than life floats, colorful helium-filled balloons, thunderous marching bands, and exciting acts. Additionally, 65 million households around the country watch the event live on TV.

In the fall of 1621, the Pilgrims who were early settlers of Plymouth Colony, held a three-day feast to celebrate a bountiful harvest. Many consider this event as the nation’s first Thanksgiving. The nation will celebrate the annual festival for the 399th time this year.

The Wampanoag Indians played a key role at the event in 1621, but historians have recorded harvest ceremonies of thanks among other groups of European settlers in North America, including the British colonists in Virginia as early as 1619.

The parade kicks off on November 28th at the corner of Kirby and Woodward at 8:45 a.m.

