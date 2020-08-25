Detroit Lions and Michigan Secretary of State partner to promote voter education

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions announced today a partnership with the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to protect the November 2020 election’s integrity and promote voter awareness, rights, and participation in conjunction with RISE to Vote and NFL Votes Initiative.

The Lions have elected to integrate this programming into their Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice work, first launched in 2018, and historically focused on scholarship funding, social-education programs and medical aid and health assistance.

Host receiving boards at Ford Field on election night Tuesday, November 3:

Ford Field will play a direct role in protecting the integrity of Detroit’s elections and supporting the administration of the Nov. 3 election by serving as a location where election workers will deliver ballots and equipment after precincts close to be secured in case needed after Election Day.

Ford Field will host eight of the city’s 12 receiving boards, which are independent boards established to ensure the secure transmission of elections’ results and ballots voted in person at election precincts.

Detroit Lions personnel will serve as Election Workers:

The Detroit Lions staff will be given Election Day as a paid day off to serve as election workers and assist in staffing Ford Field’s Election Day operations.

This plan comes as a response to national calls for NFL teams to offer their arenas and personnel to support election administration this year.