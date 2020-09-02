Detroit Lions are making fan cutouts to show your Lions pride at Ford Field

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions are making fan cutouts available to all fans ahead of games this fall.

Your purchase of a fan cutout will benefit Detroit Lions Charities, Game on Cancer and TAPS. Click here to learn more about Detroit Lions Charities.

There will be a limited number of cutouts available for purchase.

Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans will not have the option to select their own seat, however, the earlier you purchase your cutout, the closer to the field your cutout will be! Images must be submitted and approved at least 7 days prior to the game. Orders processed after this time period will be installed for the next home game.

Your cutout order must be submitted by Monday, September 7th at 5PM EST in order to reserve your seat for the September 13 game against the Chicago Bears.

To receive your Season Ticket Member discount please enter your Account Number at checkout.

The Detroit Lions are still making preparations to safely host fans for the final six regular season home games.

How many fans, if any, are allowed to attend Lions home games during the 2020 season or under what conditions is still being considered by local and state authorities.

Select 3-game ticket packages will go on-sale the week of September 14th for Lions Season Ticket Members who did not previously opt-out of the 2020 season.