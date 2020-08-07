Detroit Lions tell season ticket holders they will be able to opt-out of 2020 season

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions are telling season ticket holders they will be able to opt out of the 2020 season or defer payments to 2021, reports WJRT’s Jason Lewis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In other Detroit Lions-related news, the team confirmed Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, “does NOT have COVID-19,” after a false positive test in a press release Tuesday.

His wife, Kelly Stafford, called the past four days “somewhat of a nightmare” and is blaming the NFL for harassment her family received following the false-positive COVID-19 test.

“Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work,” said Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife in an Instagram post on August 4th.

Kelly goes on to say, “I blame the @NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people’s lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world.”

On July 29, the Detroit Lions reported they placed wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Defensive backs Jalen Elliott and Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs also went on that list for Detroit, and the Lions put defensive tackle John Atkins on the reserve/opt-out list.

Golladay was Detroit’s leading receiver last season with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hockenson had 32 catches for 367 yards and two TDs as a rookie after being drafted on the first round