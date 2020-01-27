Detroit man charged in East Lansing sex assaults, armed robbery

A Detroit man faces 17 charges in connection with a reported armed robbery and sexual assault at an East Lansing apartment complex last week.

Lamont Rodgers, 24, of Detroit, was charged Sunday on 6 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree.

He was also charged with 3 counts of armed robbery, 1 count of home invasion, 1 count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and 6 counts of felony firearm.

He is being held without bond.

East Lansing Police say last Friday just after 6:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and series of sexual assaults at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Abbot Road.

Rodgers was identified as a suspect and arrested later that same day.