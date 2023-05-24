DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Detroit has pleaded guilty to torturing a dog, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Julius Holley pled guilty to one count of Animal Torture in the First Degree with a habitual fourth-offender sentence enhancement.

He faces five to 15 years in prison. He will also be prohibited from owning any animal and contacting the owner of the dog he tortured.

Holley has a previous conviction of criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence from 1992.

According to Nessel’s office, in October 2022, Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stole items, damaged property, and kidnapped her Yorkshire Terrier.

He then filmed himself torturing the dog and sent the videos to his ex-girlfriend. The dog was abandoned in a bucket next to the home where it was rescued by Michigan Humane.

Thankfully, the pup survived.

After Holley’s case gained media attention, he ran to Ohio. He was extradited in 2022.

“The torture of an animal, and for the explicit torment of those who love them, is a cruel exhibition of violence that is inherently linked with domestic violence and Michigan is well served by the law which acknowledges this link,” said Nessel in a press release. “Beyond the excellent prosecutors in my department, I want to applaud the dedicated staff and swift response of both the Michigan Humane Society and the Detroit Police Department.”

He will be sentenced on June 12.

According to Nessel, the case against Holley was part of a partnership between her office and Michigan Humane, an animal rights non-profit. The non-profit helps people temporarily house their pets in times of crisis or uncertainty.

If you need Michigan Humane’s services or are looking to volunteer, you can call them at 866-648-6263.